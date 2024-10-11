Jio’s AMAZING offer! Enjoy Netflix and unlimited 5G data for less than Rs 16 per day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio has launched a new Rs 1299 prepaid plan offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and a free Netflix (Mobile) subscription for 84 days. This comes after recent price hikes and amidst competition from BSNL. TRAI also warns against mobile tower installation scams.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 8:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 8:15 PM IST

    Jio recently updated both its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. All of Jio's recharge plans have seen an average 15% hike after the July 3 adjustment. Many Jio customers have moved to BSNL, which provides some of the most economical recharge rates in the nation, as a result of these more expensive plans. To retain its consumers, the business has launched a number of affordable recharge options. Jio offers a recharge package with 2GB of data per day and a free, reasonably priced Netflix membership if you want to view OTT material. 

    The cost of this plan is Rs 1,299, and it is good for 84 days. Every day, subscribers receive 100 free SMS and unlimited calling. For a total of 168GB of data, this plan provides 2GB of data per day for 84 days. Additionally, a free Netflix (Mobile) subscription is included with this package. On a daily basis, this plan offers a Netflix (Mobile) subscription, 2GB of internet, unlimited talking, and 100 free SMS per day for just Rs 16.

    In other developments, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is alerting Indian telecom consumers to a new kind of fraud that involves promises to deploy mobile towers. TRAI has said that no "No Objection Certificate" or letter of authorization is issued by TRAI or the Department of Telecommunications for the leasing or rental of property for the installation of mobile towers. They have issued a warning to the public against people or businesses requesting payment in return for setting up mobile towers on their land.

    Additionally, TRAI has emphasized that only Telecom Service Providers (TSP) or Infrastructure Providers (IP-1) are permitted to erect mobile towers in compliance with their license and registration requirements. Before evaluating any offers, they suggest people to confirm the legitimacy of TSP/IP-1 via the Department of Telecommunications website.

