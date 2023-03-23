Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Gmail down for you? Social media users are sharing 502 error message

    The widely used Gmail service, also known as Google Mail, is currently unavailable to many customers throughout the country. Here's what social media users said on Twitter.

    Is Gmail down for you Here is what others are saying on social media gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Is Gmail down for you? Google Mail services, majorly known as Gmail are widely used across the world was down for many users across country. Several media users reported that the users were facing outage, related to the undelivered emails and how an unresponsive Gmail app.

    Users have been struggling to send out important emails, but then started posting on Twitter that #GmailDown and within a few while it became trending. 

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
