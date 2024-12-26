IRCTC down! RedBus to Make My Trip; 5 websites that can help you book train tickets

The IRCTC website experienced a major outage during tatkal booking hours, impacting thousands of passengers. The outage prompted frustration among users and highlighted the need for alternative booking platforms.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website faced a significant outage during the critical tatkal booking hours on Tuesday, leaving thousands of passengers unable to book tickets. Nearly 2,500 customers reported problems when the incident started at approximately 10:25 am IST, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector. During this time of increased demand, passengers around India expressed their anger at the interruptions they experienced.

When users tried accessing the IRCTC platform, they encountered a message stating, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later." IRCTC has not yet released a statement elucidating the reason behind the outage. IRCTC has offered customer care solutions to help stranded travelers. Users can email etickets@irctc.co.in or call the hotline lines (14646, 08044647999, and 08035734999).

There are several other platforms that might be helpful if you're impacted by the IRCTC outage:

1. MakeMyTrip: This website lets users purchase tickets for trains, airlines, and buses. Frequently, there are sales and seasonal discounts available.
2. RailYatri: A complete travel solution with tools for booking, route planning, and real-time train information.
3. RedBus: RedBus is primarily a bus ticketing website, but it also offers rail ticket purchase choices.
4. Paytm: Well-liked by passengers on a tight budget, Paytm is well-known for its easy ticketing services and cashback offers.
5. ConfirmTkt: This app assists users in finding other routes, trains, and seats with confirmed booking choices, making it perfect for times of high demand.

Even while IRCTC is still the major website for purchasing train tickets, disruptions like these show how important it is to have reliable backup plans. Passengers can guarantee continuous trip planning even in the event of unanticipated technical difficulties by investigating alternate providers.

