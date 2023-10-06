Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iPhone 15 overheating issue: Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 to solve it; Check details

    Apple has released a fresh software update labeled as iOS 17.0.3, which includes release notes specifically addressing the issue of iPhones experiencing higher-than-anticipated temperatures.

    iPhone 15 overheating issue Apple releases iOS 17 0 3 to solve it Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Over the week, Apple explained that reports of iPhone 15s overheating were linked to multiple factors. These reasons included specific app-related difficulties like those with Uber and Instagram, background processing after data transfer, and unidentified bugs in iOS 17.

    Today, the business unveiled a brand-new software upgrade known as iOS 17.0.3, along with release notes that address the problem of iPhones overheating more than expected.

    Apple found and fixed two vulnerabilities that affected both iOS and iPadOS in a security update that lists the patches in this patch. The first vulnerability concerned a kernel exploit that a user with physical access to the device could be able to use maliciously.

    In a statement, Apple said that "it may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.6." The second issue addressed in the update related to a bug in libvpx, which had previously raised concerns and had been noted by CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency). 

    To get this update, you can verify and download the latest version through the Settings menu on your device. The update from Apple is approximately 400MB in size. Apple's official remarks mostly ascribe the issue to software-related concerns, despite rumours that the iPhone 15's upgraded CPU or the usage of titanium components may have caused hardware problems. They also recognise that utilising USB-C chargers might result in overheating.

    It's crucial to note that Apple previously released a patch following the release of the iPhone 15 to address data transfer difficulties that some new customers had experienced. Additionally, the business is now beta testing iOS 17.1, a more significant update.
     

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023 Jio announces new 6 prepaid plans with free Disney Hotstar subscription gcw

    ICC World Cup 2023: Jio announces new 6 prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

    OnePlus Pad Go to launch on October 6 Check out expected specs price other details gcw

    OnePlus Pad Go to launch on October 6; Check out expected specs, price & other details

    'If no one honks at signal, iPhone 14 price will go down by...': Flipkart's offer takes Internet by storm vkp

    ‘If no one honks at signal, iPhone 14 price will go down by…’: Flipkart’s offer takes Internet by storm

    Google Pixel 8 series launched New Tensor G3 chipset easy to repair curvier design check features price colours gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series launched: New Tensor G3 chipset, easy to repair, curvier design & more

    Google Pixel Watch 2 with improved battery life focus on health fitness launched check features price availability gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 with improved battery life and focus on health features launched

    Recent Stories

    What are brain cysts? Know causes, symptoms, and critical role of neurosurgery in its treatment RBA

    What are brain cysts? Know causes, symptoms, and critical role of neurosurgery in its treatment

    Sports Asian Games 2023: India ends 13-year Recurve Archery Medal drought with a Bronze medal osf

    Asian Games 2023: India ends 13-year Recurve Archery Medal drought with a Bronze medal

    Kerala: Madrassa teacher booked under POCSO for molesting boys; Parents being forced to settle the case? anr

    Kerala: Madrassa teacher booked under POCSO for molesting boys; Parents being forced to settle the case?

    Nicotine Replacement Therapy helps; doctors tell YOU how

    Nicotine Replacement Therapy helps; doctors tell YOU how

    World Cup 2023: Did Naseerudin Shah call Virat Kohli 'worst behaved'? Here's what we know. SHG EAI

    World Cup 2023: Did Naseerudin Shah call Virat Kohli 'worst behaved'? Here's what we know.

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon