    iOS 18: Face with bags under eyes, fingerprint and other emojis coming to Apple iPhones

    The next emoji characters being considered include face with bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter. According to the source, new emojis may not appear on Apple iPhones or other devices until the iOS 18 operating system is introduced.

    Apple updates its devices with new emoji each year in response to modifications made to the Unicode Consortium's emoji database. According to reports, the Cupertino, California-based corporation will add seven new emojis to the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other devices this year. The Unicode Consortium has made available the Unicode 16 beta sample, which has the new emojis, according to a Macrumors source.

    Seven emoji—a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter—will be available on Apple devices. With iOS 18, new iPhone emojis could be available.

    The testing stage for Unicode 16 will last until July 2, following which the firm may formally release it. According to the source, new emojis may not appear on Apple iPhones or other devices until the iOS 18 operating system is introduced. According to the study, 'it typically takes smartphone makers like Apple several months to generate artwork for new emoji characters that are authorised'.

    All about WWDC 2024

    It is anticipated that the iOS 18 will be unveiled at this year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. AI is expected to underpin a number of the updates included in the iOS 18. According to earlier reports from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, iOS 18 is regarded internally as the largest update in the device's history.

    According to reports, the Notes and Photos apps are among the first-party apps on iPhones that may receive AI improvements. On Apple iPhones, the Notes app could have suggestion and editing capabilities, while the Photos app might get AI-powered editing tools. AI-powered Siri enhancements, AI-generated playlists for Apple Music, AI document production in the iWork suite, and more intelligent reply recommendations in Messages are some of the other AI-related innovations that iOS 18 may bring.

