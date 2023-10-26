Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instagram working on X-like feed? Soon you may see posts from verified accounts only

    The feed will show posts only from people who pay for Meta Verified. Meta Verified toggle will appear as an option under “Following” and “Favorites”. Meta introduced its Meta Verified program for Instagram and Facebook earlier this year.
     

    Instagram working on X like feed Soon you may see posts from verified accounts only gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    To increase its paid verified user base, Meta is looking at additional strategies. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently revealed that the firm is exploring a new feed option that would only display posts from verified users. This implies that users won't have to navigate through their whole feed to view content from the influencers, companies, and celebrities they love.

    Instagram's Meta Verified membership service, which verifies users' identities and grants them access to additional benefits like priority customer care and exclusive stickers, includes the new feed option. According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the new feed feature helps brands and artists gain exposure.

    “We’re testing a way for people to explore their Instagram feed and reels by toggling to only Meta Verified accounts. We’re exploring this as a new control for people and a way for businesses and creators to get discovered. Let us know if you’d be interested in using this,” said Mosseri in a message on his Instagram broadcast channel.

    Additionally, Mosseri released a screenshot showcasing the new feed option. As per the image, when users hit the Instagram logo, the "Meta Verified" option will show up under "Following" and "Favourites".

    In addition to enabling non-verified users to follow material from verified users, the new Meta Verified functionality will be more targeted at attracting people who utilise the Meta verified tag. Because of this, paying $11.99 for Meta Verified on the web or $14.99 for an app may become a more alluring option for companies and creators looking to reach a wider audience.

    According to Mosseri, Instagram is developing a new feed for verified users. The platform is requesting that people let them know whether they would be interested in utilising it. He withheld information on the test's size and qualifying requirements, though.

    In case you missed it, the business earlier this year introduced Meta Verified, a premium subscription service for Facebook and Instagram. Better customer service, impersonation prevention, and a blue verification checkmark are all provided to customers of the subscription service. After launching the programme in Australia and New Zealand for testing, Meta brought it to the US and to companies. Then, in the spring of 2023, it was introduced in the majority of global markets, including the UK, Canada, India, and others. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset debut in India soon gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; debut in India soon

    Viral post Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart but receives this instead gcw

    Viral post: Man purchases Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, but receives this instead

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now

    Xiaomi 14 series to launch with Snapdragon Gen 3 chip today When where to watch event live What to expect gcw

    Xiaomi 14 series to launch with Snapdragon Gen 3 chip today: When, where to watch event live? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon