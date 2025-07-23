Instagram's new "auto scroll" feature eliminates the need to manually scroll through Reels. Enjoy continuous entertainment without lifting a finger.

Instagram Auto Scroll: Many turn to social media, especially Instagram, for a break or to relieve boredom. We often spend a few minutes watching Reels. But after each Reel ends, we have to scroll to the next one. Now, Instagram is making that task easier with the 'auto scroll' feature, which will automatically play Reels one after another.

How does 'auto scroll' work?

With this feature, once you start a Reel, the next Reel will automatically scroll and play without any touch. This feature has already been launched on iPhone. However, it is not yet known when it will be available on Android. Hopefully, it will be available soon.

How to enable the 'auto scroll' feature?

First, open Instagram and play a Reel. Click on the three dots at the bottom right. From there, select the 'Auto Scroll' option and turn the feature 'On' to automatically play Reels.

To turn off the feature, follow the same steps and turn it off. With this feature, once you start a Reel, the next Reel will automatically scroll and play without any touch. This feature has already been launched on iPhone. However, it is not yet known when it will be available on Android. Hopefully, it will be available soon.

Alongside this, the platform has added support for a 3:4 vertical photo format for its users, and is testing more features like AI editing tools and personalised feed controls.

Instagram is working to make the app more user-friendly and customised with features like Auto Scroll, new picture formats, and AI-powered tools in the works. These enhancements are designed to make your Instagram experience more hands-free and hassle-free, whether of whether you're a content producer or just like binge-watching Reels.