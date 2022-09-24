Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram likely to bring new safety feature to protect users from unwanted nudes

    Meta confirmed that the feature is still in the early stages of development. The new "Nudity Protection" feature is similar to the "Hidden Words" feature which was launched by Instagram last year. Meta has confirmed that a new feature for Instagram will soon roll out. The feature is expected to protect users from rising incidents of cyber flashing and sexual harassment.
     

    Instagram likely to bring new safety feature to protect users from unwanted nudes
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Instagram is working on developing a user safety feature which will protect users from receiving unsolicited nude photos in their direct messages (DMs). Social media helps individuals communicate with one another, but it has also made it simpler to harass others. According to reports, one such crime that affects millions of women worldwide is cyberflashing. Instagram is creating a tool that will protect users from graphic material in order to filter out unwanted and unsolicited nude photographs.

    The Verge reports that Meta acknowledged that the function is still in its infancy. The "Hidden Words" function that Instagram introduced last year is comparable to the new "Nudity Protection" feature. Users can use the capability to automatically screen requests for direct messages that include objectionable material.

    According to reports, Meta will employ machine learning to block the delivery of nude photos to Instagram. A spokeswoman for Meta states, "We're working closely with experts to guarantee these new capabilities respect people's privacy while providing them choice over the communications they receive.

    Alessandro Pauzzi, a developer for the business, further tweeted a preview of the new function. He posted the screenshot on the microblogging platform and wrote: "Instagram is developing chat nudity protection. Your device's technology protects you from potentially pornographic conversation images. Instagram is unable to access images."

    In the upcoming weeks, Meta will provide further information on the feature. Bullying and cyberflashing incidents have risen over the past couple of years on social media platforms. Instagram is one of the platforms where such occurrences have grown very prevalent. A YouGov survey conducted in 2017 found that more than 40% of young women had received explicit or unwanted photographs of a man's intimate regions.

