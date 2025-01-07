Infosys' advisory amid leopard spotting in Mysore: 'Avoid loitering, don't make loud noise and more'

A leopard sighting on the Infosys Mysore campus prompted the company to instruct employees to work from home. The incident triggered a search operation and heightened security measures, including specific routes for trainees and advice to move in groups.

Infosys instructed its employees to work from home after a leopard was spotted on its Mysore campus in the early hours of December 31, 2024. The big cat was seen around 2 am in the underground parking area by the company's security staff. The incident triggered an extensive search operation, including the installation of 10 additional camera traps on the sprawling campus.

A Moneycontrol article claims that Infosys has advised its trainees to adhere to a certain path when navigating between the food courts, GEC2 (the new training facility), and ECC (trainee residential buildings). A map showing the paths between ECC, GEC2, and the food courts is given to the trainees. It highlights particular pathways with orange and yellow arrows.

To further protect their safety, students are told to avoid sitting on benches or walkways and to move in groups of at least five. Infosys requested its staff to "please avoid loitering in the campus and step out of your ECC only when necessary" in an internal letter. The message further said, "Please make sure that campus decorum is maintained and refrain from gathering in large groups or making loud noises."

Officials from the forest department said that at about two in the morning, a leopard was seen on CCTV. Money Control was informed by IB Prabhu Gowda, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), that the leopard was spotted on CCTV at approximately two in the morning. Around four in the morning, our team arrived at the site and started combing right away.

The Infosys campus is close to the Hebbal Industrial Area and a reserve forest, which is a leopard's recognized natural home. Authorities believe the leopard may have come into the campus in search of food, since there have been occasional reports of sightings in the vicinity.

