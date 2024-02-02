Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hiring plummets to 20-year low at Indian IT companies: Impact on engineering graduates explained

    One of the most significant implications of this recruitment decline is expected to be felt by Tier-2 colleges, which heavily rely on IT services for placements.

    Hiring plummets to 20-year low at Indian IT companies: Impact on engineering graduates explained snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Indian IT giants bring discouraging news for engineering graduates, with a recent report by The Economic Times highlighting a minimal intake of fresh engineers from institutes across the country. The recruitment figures, ranging between 70,000 to 80,000, represent the lowest numbers in over two decades. The bleak scenario continues, as estimates from staffing agencies indicate that less than 10% of the expected 1.5 million engineering graduates from various campuses this summer will successfully secure job placements. This downturn in recruitment poses significant challenges for the aspiring engineers entering the workforce.

    Recruitment trends

    The year 2022 was considered a 'boom' year for engineering graduates, with IT companies hiring a record-breaking 600,000 freshers during the peak of the technology services boom. However, the momentum witnessed a decline in 2023, with fresher hiring standing at 250,000, signaling the onset of a notable downturn in new recruitments.

    Reason behind the decline

    Several factors contribute to the decline in recruitment, with the ebbing impact of Covid-19 and escalating geopolitical tensions in regions like Ukraine and Israel playing a crucial role. These challenges have prompted Indian IT providers to scale back their recruitment efforts for fresh talent.

    Also read: Explained: Following RBI curbs, will Paytm app, its wallet and UPI services work after February 29?

    Impact on Tier-2 colleges

    One of the most significant implications of this recruitment decline is expected to be felt by Tier-2 colleges, which heavily rely on IT services for placements. Offers from IT companies are estimated to decrease by more than half, posing a significant challenge for engineering graduates from these institutions.

    Campus recruitment by major players

    Notably, leading IT firms like Infosys and Wipro are expected to abstain from campus hiring for the second consecutive year, further exacerbating the challenges faced by engineering graduates. TCS, while still participating in campus recruitment, has announced plans to hire fewer freshers, contributing to the overall decline in opportunities for recent graduates.

    The current scenario in the Indian IT job market reflects a challenging environment for engineering graduates, with the lowest recruitment figures in over 20 years. The combination of global uncertainties, the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the strategic decisions of major IT players has led to a downturn in opportunities for fresh talent. As the job market evolves, engineering graduates and educational institutions may need to adapt to these changing dynamics to enhance their prospects in the competitive IT industry.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon Here is why you should wait for launch gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon; Here's why you should wait for launch

    Im sorry Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to families at fiery US Senate hearing on online child safety (WATCH) snt

    'I'm sorry': Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to families at fiery US Senate hearing on online child safety (WATCH)

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale today Check offers bank offer specifications more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale today: Check offers, specifications & more

    Elon Musk shares video of Tesla Optimus humanoid robot walking like a human WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk shares video of Tesla Optimus humanoid robot walking like a human (WATCH)

    Google paid THIS amount as severance to employees laid off in first quarter of 2024 gcw

    Google paid THIS amount as severance to employees laid off in first quarter of 2024

    Recent Stories

    UP govt strengthens over 400 roads using single-use plastic waste anr

    UP govt strengthens over 400 roads using single-use plastic waste

    Thalapathy Vijay launches political party; to contest 2024 elections? ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay launches political party; to contest 2024 elections?

    WATCH Digvijay Singh naps during Mallikarjun Kharge's RS address netizens say even Congress doesn't take him seriously snt

    WATCH: Digvijay Singh naps during Kharge's RS address; netizens say even Congress doesn't take him seriously

    'Mystery should be unraveled...': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on probe against Veena Vijayan's firm rkn

    'Mystery should be unraveled...': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on probe against Veena Vijayan's firm

    Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala: 7actors who defeated Cancer ATG

    Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala: 7actors who defeated Cancer

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon