    Here's how you can book your Delhi Metro ticket via WhatsApp

    WhatsApp-based metro ticketing system is now available in both English and Hindi and covers all 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations in the Delhi- NCR, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. Here's how you can do it.

    Here is how you can book your Delhi Metro ticket via WhatsApp check step by step details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    All lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro, are now covered by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) WhatsApp-based ticketing system. To provide commuters with a simple and effective means of transport, DMRC launched the WhatsApp ticketing service in partnership with Meta and its licenced partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

    With the use of the WhatsApp-based metro ticketing system, customers may simply and swiftly buy tickets from the convenience of their homes or places of employment. The chatbot currently covers all 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro, and is available in both English and Hindi.

    Here's how you can book your ticket

    • Text "Hi" in a message and send it to +91 9650855800. You may also use any metro station to scan the supplied QR code.
    • Select the language of your choice.
    • Select "Buy Ticket" by tapping on it.
    • Enter the stations for your source and destination.
    • Decide how many tickets you require.
    • Review the information about your trip, then pay.
    • An online payment link will be sent to you.
    • You will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp after making payment for the ticket.

    Things to keep in mind while booking:

    • Six QR tickets at most can be generated by users in a single transaction.
    • All metro lines' ticket sales hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the Airport Line's hours are 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • It is not possible to cancel a ticket while utilising WhatsApp Ticketing.
    • Credit/debit card purchases will be subject to a small convenience fee, while UPI-based transactions won't be charged one.
    • After entering the metro station, passengers have a 65-minute window to exit.

    Meanwhile, to use the QR-based ticket, you can scan the available QR code at the entry gate of the metro station.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
