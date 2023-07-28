Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google rolls out anti-stalking measures for AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers

    According to the report, Android smartphones will provide automatic alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and traveling with the smartphone user. The notification can be tapped to view a map of where the tracker was last seen, and using a “Play sound" function will cause the tracker to make noise.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Google, a US-based technology behemoth, has formally begun rolling out its new safety feature, which monitors and warns Android users about nearby unauthorised Bluetooth trackers like AirTags. The report claims that if an unidentified Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and moving along with the smartphone user, Android handsets would automatically send out notifications. The notification's "Play sound" button will make the tracker make noise, and tapping it will reveal a map showing where the tracker was last spotted.

    Google will display device details like the serial number or the last four digits of the owner's phone number when it finds an unfamiliar tracker nearby. It will also provide advice on how to physically turn off the tracker. The Safety & Emergency section of the Settings app contains a manual scan capability if your Android smartphone is compatible with it.

    Apple's AirTags are currently compatible with the unknown tracker notifications, but Google is trying to enable other trackers like Tile. With AirTags, Google's new tool addresses a significant issue. To stop AirTags from being used to monitor people, Apple had to make many improvements to its anti-stalking feature.

    When an unknown AirTag is nearby and potentially pose a threat, iPhone owners can now get notifications. Nevertheless, Android users lacked a simple method to find such AirTags unless they acquired a particular Apple programme called "Tracker Detect."

    For more over two years, a prominent complaint with AirTags has been the absence of simple detection for Android users. But as of right present, compatible Android smartphones can detect adjacent AirTags without a separate software.

    In order to stop Bluetooth trackers from being used for stalking, Google and Apple worked together to develop a new industry specification earlier this year. The ability to find nearby Bluetooth devices and provide warnings for external item trackers will be available on both Android and iOS smartphones.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
