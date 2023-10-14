Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google’s latest AI-powered search feature will allow you to create any images

    Google is finally bringing its AI-powered Search to the public, allowing them to create images using AI tech and more. Google is rolling out the AI feature for Search users in an experimental way, which means the access to this tool is limited to select markets for now.

    Google latest AI powered search feature will allow you to create any images gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Google Search now has the power of Generative AI, which can be used to produce AI pictures from any request. Google simply argues that many of you experience circumstances when you know what you want in a picture but can't locate it, even when you search for it. That is where the Generative AI-powered Search will assist you in providing the appropriate cue to create the precise image that you want.

    "So, beginning today, we're introducing the ability to create images with our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE)," Google says in a blog post. Google is testing the AI function for Search users, which means that access to this tool is now limited to a few areas.

    The business is also making it simple to produce photographs with Generative AI by including a built-in function in Google's photographs page. "This feature is supposed to display while you're searching for inspiration, like "minimalist halloween table settings" or "spooky dog home ideas," the post continues.

    There is no doubt that Google has been late to the AI party, with Microsoft already profiting from its investment in OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Bing and even the Edge browser. People have been able to generate photos and have their questions answered by the AI chatbot, which has now reached version 4.0 and is also accessible with enhanced security in an enterprise edition.

    But Google is definitely not in a hurry to follow or match its competitors since it wants to introduce AI to the public in an ethical manner. "We're building safeguards into this experience and blocking the creation of images that run counter to our prohibited use policy for generative AI, including harmful or misleading content," according to the blog post.

    In reality, the business is now restricting access to the Generative AI avatar of Search to English users in the United States, and you must join up for the SGE trial and be 18 years or older to use this new version of Search on mobile or desktop

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed Here is what we know so far gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed? Here's what we know so far

    Apple releases new 90 minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid for students gcw

    Apple releases new 90-minute 'Study With Me' video featuring Storm Reid for students (WATCH)

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched From 7 92 inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging Know it all gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2 4 inch display 2000mAh battery launched Check price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer faster and better 5G connectivity Report gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer faster and better 5G connectivity: Report

    Recent Stories

    16 achievers honoured with 'Asamanya Kannadiga' Award vkp

    16 achievers honoured with 'Asamanya Kannadiga' award

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details

    Navratri 2023 7 easy to cook items for fasting and feasting gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 easy-to-cook items for fasting and feasting

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon