    Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages; How to download?

    Google has released its dedicated AI mobile app Gemini in India — over four months after its debut in the U.S. — with support for nine Indian languages alongside English. The Gemini mobile app in India supports nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Google has finally launched its Gemini AI app in India, which supports nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Notably, in February, Google renamed its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini and released a different app. It should be easier to use the chatbot if Gemini customers in India could wait almost four months to receive the standalone app.

    Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, announced the debut of the Gemini app in India in a post on X (previously Twitter). Pichai wrote, “Exciting news! 🇮🇳 Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English."

    Additionally, Google has revealed that Gemini, which will enable users to help compose messages, generate ideas, schedule events, and more right from within the Messages app, is already rolling out in India. But initially, the new function would only be available on "selected devices" and in English.

    Users must download the latest version of the Gemini app or enable Google Assistant to access Gemini on Android devices. Users may access the chatbot by swiping in the corner or, on some devices, by tapping the power button after designating Gemini as their default assistant on Android. It will be "in the coming weeks" before iOS users can access Gemini straight from the Google app.
     

