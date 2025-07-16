Eligible college students in India can get free one-year subscription to Google's AI Pro plan, worth Rs 19,500. This includes access to advanced AI tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro and Veo 3, along with 2TB of cloud storage and AI features in Google apps.

Google is offering a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan exclusively to eligible college students in India. The AI Pro subscription, which costs Rs 19,500, gives students access to Google's cutting-edge AI capabilities for writing, assignments, and video creation.

This offer includes free 12-month access to the Google AI Pro plan for Indian students who are 18 years of age or older. Numerous premium features, including Veo 3, its AI model for video production, and Gemini 2.5 Pro, are included in the subscription. AI capabilities in Gmail, Docs, and other Google products, as well as 2TB of cloud storage, are also included in the package.

How to Apply For Google AI Pro plan?

Google states that only students who fulfil the requirements and successfully confirm their student identity are eligible for its free membership plan.

Students must confirm their status in order to take advantage of the program. The verification procedure operates as follows:

Visit the page for the Google One student deal.

Enter the necessary information, including your complete name, date of birth, and school name.

If asked to produce proof of enrolment at a recognised institution, provide it.

After verification, use the Google Play Store to purchase the AI Pro plan.

Please take note that this offer is only accessible to those who do not presently have an active or higher-tier Google One subscription, and that the deadline to redeem it is September 15, 2025.

What is the Eligibility Criteria For Google AI Pro plan?

Meantime, Google has also discussed the conditions and prerequisites to be eligible for the offer. These consist of:

The student needs to be at least eighteen years old.

be an Indian citizen.

Make use of a personal Google account; accounts under supervision are not accepted.

When asked, submit a legitimate school email address or evidence of enrolment.

not be enrolled via unaffiliated sites.

own a legitimate payment method linked to their Google Payments account (for invoicing reasons after the trial).

According to Google, students must quit before the trial period expires in order to prevent automatic invoicing at regular rates, even though the program is totally free for the first year. Unless manually cancelled, the subscription will renew after the free time.