Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26; here is how you can get rewards

Take a look at today's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Mind you, these codes are valid for May 26 only.

The makers of the hugely popular game Garena Free Fire Max have released the redeem codes for Thursday, May 26. The codes come a day after the gamers received a massive game update -- OB34 -- which saw them get access to newer weapons, character and clash squad adjustments, weapon balancing, gameplay changes and clash squad changes.

To get access to the plethora of rewards, gamers will need to complete missions and reach milestones. They could also do so using redeem codes. Using today's redeem codes, gamers can unlock royale vouchers, diamond hack, and other rewards.

Take a look at today's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Mind you, these codes are valid for May 26 only.

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

3ANGMEEJY8FJ

How to use the Redeem codes?

* Head to Garena Free Fire MAX game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

* Log into the website using your Facebook / Twitter account or Google / Apple ID

* A section opens where you are given the option to enter the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes given above

* Key in the 12-digit redeem code

* Click OK on the small window that opens up

* Open the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Head to the mail section. Collect the rewards if codes were redeemed as instructed.

Have you downloaded the Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update? If not, follow these steps

Step 1

Uninstall the game from your device

Step 2

Open the Google Play Store

Step 3

Search for Garena Free Fire MAX

Step 4

Press the 'Install' button

Step 5

Open the game, sign in, and go gaming