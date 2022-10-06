Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Misplacement of online orders, particularly those involving an iPhone, is nothing new. Customers ordering iPhones from Amazon and Flipkart in India have frequently received bars of soap, bricks, and other useless items instead of the iPhone they paid for. Now a screenshot is going viral in which it is claimed that iPhone 14 has been delivered to a customer instead of iPhone 13. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Ordered an iPhone but received something else - this appears to be a global issue, not just in India. Following hundreds of similar occurrences in India in which an iPhone customer receives two bars of soap, the current example includes something completely different and strange. A screenshot has gone viral, claiming that an iPhone 14 was sent to a client instead of an iPhone 13.

    Ashwin Hegde, a Twitter user, recently tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone-13 from Flipkart but received an iPhone-14 instead. Let us state unequivocally that there is no obvious difference between the two phones, and their appearance and design are practically similar. The iPhone 13 costs around 60k, and the iPhone 14 costs between 80 and 1 lakh.

    Here's how netizens reacted:

    Misplaced internet orders, particularly those involving an iPhone, are not uncommon. Customers in India who ordered iPhones from Amazon and Flipkart regularly received bars of soap, bricks, and other worthless products instead of the iPhone they paid for. Cases are investigated on a regular basis, and a replacement order is given.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
