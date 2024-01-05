Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    The Copilot key, considered a major redesign after nearly three decades, serves as an entry point into the world of AI on PCs. Expected to be unveiled at CES, the key integrates AI into Microsoft's software, impacting applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Microsoft is set to introduce a groundbreaking addition to some Windows keyboards, a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot button named the Copilot key. According to the company's executive vice president, Yusuf Mehdi, the key serves as an entry point into the world of AI on PCs, making it easier for users to engage in the AI transformation.

    In a Thursday announcement, Mehdi emphasized the significance of the Copilot key, stating that it empowers users to participate more seamlessly in the AI transformation. The Copilot chatbot, announced in March of the previous year, integrates AI into Microsoft's software, working alongside popular applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

    The new key, set to be unveiled at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas later this month, is considered the first major redesign of the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades. Mehdi envisions 2024 as the "Year of the AI PC," positioning Copilot as a transformative addition that brings AI seamlessly into the Windows ecosystem, from the system to the hardware.

    While the Copilot key is expected to be showcased at CES, Microsoft has not disclosed which computer manufacturers will incorporate it. However, the key is anticipated to be available to users later this month, initially on some of Microsoft's own line of devices, including upcoming Surface devices.

    Microsoft's move to enhance the AI experience for PC users follows recent legal developments, with The New York Times filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of the Times' content to train AI models, leading to copyright infringement. Notably, Microsoft and OpenAI have a close relationship, with Microsoft having invested in OpenAI.

    The Copilot button, featuring its distinctive logo, will be positioned near the keyboard's space bar, akin to the introduction of the Windows key nearly 30 years ago. Microsoft envisions this addition as a transformative moment, comparable to the impact of the original Windows key, with Copilot being the new entry point into the world of AI on the PC.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
