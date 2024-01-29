Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Why Reliance Jio wants 2G and 3G services to be shut down

    Reliance Jio suggests a policy and glidepath to migrate customers to 4G and 5G, which will boost the development of 5G use cases. Vodafone-Idea (Vi) also supports the migration effort.

    Explained Why Reliance Jio wants 2G and 3G services to be shut down gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    In India, 5G services have been available to consumers for over a year, with Reliance Jio and Airtel spearheading the initiative. While 5G adoption hasn’t really hit its peak, Reliance Jio believes that it is time 2G, 3G services should be shut down by the government, according to a report by The Economic Times.  One other significant telecom company concurs with Reliance Jio on this point.

    In reaction to the consultation paper on "Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem" issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio stated: "The government should come out with a policy and glidepath for completely shutting down the 2G and 3G networks so that unnecessary network costs can be avoided and all customers can be migrated to 4G and 5G services." This will also greatly accelerate the development of the 5G use case ecosystem.

    Interestingly, Jio doesn’t have 2G services whereas both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) do have. Vi also wants government to make efforts to ensure migration of 2G users to 5G.

    According to the report, Vi said, "A substantial part of the citizens in the country are generally using older technology, i.e. 2G, and are not able to access the new generation technology, i.e. 4G and 5G despite availability of connectivity."

    Vi cited the inability of customers to convert to smartphones due to their high cost as one of the causes. According to Vi, "such barriers would also impact the ecosystem for 5G use cases and further increase the digital divide. As such, they need a concerted effort and push from the government to get resolved."

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyber siege on Israeli businesses: Report unveils alarming attacks and battle for defense avv

    Cyber siege on Israeli businesses: Report unveils alarming attacks and battle for defense

    iOS 18 expected to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple Reports gcw

    iOS 18 expected to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple: Reports

    Crackdown on Deepfake: YouTube takes down 1000 AI-driven celebrity scam ads

    Crackdown on Deepfake: YouTube takes down 1000 AI-driven celebrity scam ads

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature Here is how it works gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature; Here's how it works

    Recent Stories

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promotes upcoming romantic movie [PICTURES] ATG

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promotes upcoming romantic movie [PICTURES]

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala RKN

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala

    Cyber siege on Israeli businesses: Report unveils alarming attacks and battle for defense avv

    Cyber siege on Israeli businesses: Report unveils alarming attacks and battle for defense

    football Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth snt

    Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth

    Realme 12 Pro launched 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone gcw

    Realme 12 Pro launched: 5 things to know before buying it

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon