Ex-Twitter engineer sues firm over severance pay, alleges company targeted older workers for layoffs

Twitter Inc was hit with the second lawsuit this month to claim that it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to ex-workers, the latest in a series of cases arising from Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media company.

The second complaint this month asserting that Twitter Inc. owes at least $500 million in severance compensation to former employees was filed against the social media firm on Tuesday. This is just the most recent in a slew of lawsuits after Elon Musk's takeover of the business.

Chris Woodfield, a former senior programmer at Twitter, filed a proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in Delaware with the additional claim—not stated in the other ongoing lawsuits—that the business intentionally targeted older employees for layoffs.

Woodfield, who worked for Twitter out of Seattle, claims the firm assured him and other employees on many occasions that they would receive two months' worth of pay and other payments if they were let off, but they have not received the money.

The corporation is charged with fraud and contract violation in Woodfield's case. Woodfield contends that Twitter singled him out for termination because he is a "older worker," even though his age is not specified in the complaint.

Twitter, a platform recognized for advocating for social justice and equality, now finds itself facing examination regarding its internal policies. The outcome of this case could potentially shape how other technology firms approach staff reductions and severance compensation in times to come. Twitter, a company that prides itself on cultivating an inclusive and diverse work environment, presently encounters an uphill battle.

A similar lawsuit was filed last week in California federal court claiming Twitter owes ex-employees more than $500 million in severance.

Additionally, Twitter has been charged of failing to provide early notice of layoffs, unfairly terminating women and people with disabilities, and neglecting to pay promised incentives to its surviving employees in numerous different cases. The business has refuted the allegations.