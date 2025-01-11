Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI chatbot app for iPhone users | What we know so far

X is expanding the availability of its Grok AI chatbot with a standalone app for iPhone users. Previously limited to X Premium+ subscribers, Grok AI is now free, offering features like image generation and article summarization, and competing with other AI chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT.

With the Grok AI chatbot, Elon Musk's X is prepared to compete with Google and OpenAI. In some areas, the platform is now making its AI helper available to iPhone customers as a stand-alone app. Since the software was discovered in beta this week, you may anticipate that the chatbot may have a variety of mistakes and inconsistencies. For the most part, the X AI chatbot was only accessible to those with the X Premium+ subscription, but it has been around for a while. Musk, however, made the decision to remove the requirement to pay for X in order to utilize the AI tool, thereby opening it up to a wider audience.

The X ecosystem and the X app experience on the web and mobile app now heavily include Grok AI. Grok AI can now somewhat compete with Gemini and ChatGPT thanks to this move.

Grok AI is doing every duty you might anticipate from the next generation of AI chatbots. Dall-E 3 allows you to ask Grok to generate graphics based on text suggestions. These days, you can ask Gemini or even Siri to summarize articles and even ask questions. We still don't know if X will create an Android app very soon, and the Grok AI app sightings are mostly for iOS users. Grok is developing a website in addition to the app, which may be accessible to a larger audience.

According to the X users, Grok AI's free nature reveals its real colors. They say they can ask the Grok 2 AI model up to 10 questions, but the Grok 2 micro model can only answer 20. Additionally, you can look for three requests for picture analysis per day.

The Grok 2 model is fairly new in terms of its adoption, and X is clearly looking to push its reach and training methods faster. Having a standalone app is part of that process and giving it accurate reading of its users and app spent time.

The Grok Ai app also has neat functionalities like integration with iOS Control Center, Siri, and Shortcuts. Additionally, there's a handy widget for the Lock Screen. As for the Android version of the Grok AI app, there is still no clarity on its future release.

