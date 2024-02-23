Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot, calls it 'insane' and 'anti-civilizational'

    Google's generative AI tool, Gemini, was criticised for generating historically inaccurate and biased images . Elon Musk accused Google of having 'racist programming' in response to the Gemini controversy.

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot calls it insane and anti-civilizational gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has hit out at Google in the ongoing controversy over the text-to-image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot. Specifically, Google's Gemini chatbot has drawn criticism for being "too woke" after producing some historically incorrect pictures of American founding fathers and troops from World War II. Many users on social media claimed that Gemini was refusing to generate images of white people altogether and accused it of being "too woke."

    Musk brought up the problem on X (previously Twitter), calling Mountain View, California-based Google "anti-civilization" and "insane." He also said that Google had overreached itself with Gemini, the AI's capacity to generate images.

    Musk wrote: “I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all."

    Following many disputes over the new function, Google has put a halt to its Gemini AI chatbot's ability to generate images. The Mountain View, California-based business acknowledged that Gemini had "inaccuracies in some historical depictions," but it also pledged to update the feature as quickly as possible.

    Regarding Gemini's text-to-image skills, Google stated in a statement on X that "we're working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately." There is a vast spectrum of persons produced by Gemini's AI picture production. Additionally, the fact that it is used by people worldwide is usually a positive thing. 

    Users reported that when they requested images of figures like the pope, English kings, Vikings, or even Nazi soldiers, the AI produced pictures of individuals with darker skin tones.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R camera battery design comparison Which is a BETTER smartphone for you gcw

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    Google halts user-generated images on Gemini AI over controversial depiction of Nazi-era troops snt

    Google halts user-generated images on Gemini AI over controversial depiction of Nazi-era troops

    ChatGPT generates 'meaningless words' for over 16 hours, developer calls it 'haunted' snt

    ChatGPT generates 'meaningless words' for over 16 hours, developer calls it 'haunted'

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures snt

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures

    Recent Stories

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war snt

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP vkp

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP

    Who is Shama Sikander? Actress who took internet by storm with her HOT pictures RKK

    Who is Shama Sikander? Actress who took internet by storm with her HOT pictures

    cricket KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update osf

    KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon