    Elon Musk shows off Tesla's latest Optimus Robot prototype; likely to cost less than Tata Safari

    Musk said that this was the first time the robot walked on its two humanoid legs without any external support. He said his company would produce millions of units to be sold to the masses. 
     

    Elon Musk shows off Tesla optimus robot prototype likely to cost less than Tata Safari see photo gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Elon Musk continues to strive to disrupt markets while simultaneously creating new ones. For example, consider his two flagship enterprises, Tesla and SpaceX. Who would have believed that space flight might become a lucrative business? He is now attempting to mass-produce another specialised product at a very cheap cost. On Saturday, he demonstrated to the world his humanoid robot, which he plans to offer to the general public at a reasonable cost in the future. At AI Day 2022, his robot stepped onto the stage without assistance for the first time.

    Optimus uses the same AI software as Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance, demonstrating how the business intends to deploy existing technology on various platforms and use cases. 

    Also Read | Elon Musk enjoys 'popcorn' time as whistleblower 'exposes' Twitter's security lapses

    According to Musk, this was the first time the robot walked on its two humanoid legs without any external assistance. He stated that his business will manufacture millions of pieces to be sold to the general public.

    When it is ready for mass production, the robot will be able to do some home tasks. It will contain a battery pack that should last a day with WiFi and LTE connectivity choices. The robot's design will help it pick objects. It can be employed as a worker at a factory or such facilities.

    Also read: From national security threats to recklessness: Whistleblower ‘exposes’ Twitter

    The price of the robot will be less than $20,000. In Indian rupee, it translates to around Rs 16 lakh. This is lesser than the popular SUV Tata Safari. It is also lesser than Toyota Innova. Both cost way above Rs 16 lakh on road.  The robot can readily carry up to 20 pounds of weight. It also offers a plethora of digital security measures.

    Also read: What is Elon Musk's new reason to terminate Twitter deal?

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
