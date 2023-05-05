Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India goes Digital: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation

    Girish Linganna lists the key trends and statistics that highlight the changing digital landscape in India, with a focus on the rural population and women.

    Digital India: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation
    Girish Linganna
    First Published May 5, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    India's digital landscape is undergoing a massive transformation, with the rural population and women at the forefront of this revolution. The rise in Internet penetration, the adoption of diverse devices, and the rapid growth of digital payments and social commerce are reshaping the way people interact, communicate, and transact in the country. Let us delve into the key trends and statistics that highlight the changing digital landscape in India, with a focus on the rural population and women.

    Rural India Leads Internet Adoption

    According to recent estimates, by 2025, a whopping 56 per cent of new Internet users in India will come from rural areas. This surge in rural connectivity is largely driven by the government's efforts to bridge the digital divide and the increasing affordability of internet-enabled devices. As a result, for the first time, the proportion of non-active internet users has dropped to a minority, at 714 million or 48 per cent of the country's population.

    Women: The Driving Force of Digital India

    The digital revolution is also witnessing a significant shift in gender dynamics. In 2022, 57 per cent of the new internet users were female, and it is estimated that this number will increase to 65 per cent by 2025. This trend reflects the growing empowerment of women in India and the potential for them to benefit from access to information, education, and economic opportunities through the Internet.

    Diversification of Devices for Internet Access

    The device of choice for accessing the Internet in India is also diversifying. While mobile phones and personal computers continue to be popular, there has been a noticeable increase in the use of alternative devices such as tablets, streaming devices, smart speakers, and smart TVs. The percentage of internet access through these devices has risen from 8 per cent in 2021 to 13 per cent in 2022.

    Digital Payments: A Booming Industry

    India's digital payment ecosystem has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with 338 million users in 2022 and a 13 per cent increase in the user base in just one year. Notably, 36 per cent of these digital payment users come from rural India, reflecting the growing importance of digital transactions in the country's hinterland.

    Social Media and Social Commerce

    Interestingly, rural India now boasts more social media users than urban areas. This increasing digital engagement has led to the rise of social commerce, with Indians turning to social networking platforms for online shopping. In fact, social commerce has experienced a staggering 51 per cent growth in just one year, underscoring the growing acceptance of social media as a legitimate e-commerce channel.

    The digital revolution in India is leaving no stone unturned, with rural areas and women at the centre of this transformation. As internet penetration continues to grow and digital platforms become more accessible to all, the future of India's digital landscape looks brighter than ever. The ongoing expansion of digital payments and social commerce further highlights the country's readiness to embrace a digitally-driven future that empowers all citizens and fosters inclusive growth.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
