Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX?

    Musk shared a picture of the game's CD and credits, which notably included his name under "ground control". He shared that he was a summer intern with a company called 'Rocket Science'.

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Multibillionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his internship days, years before he founded SpaceX. He said that he had spent the summer working as an intern with Rocket Science.

    In a photo of the game's CD and credits that he posted, Musk pointed out that his name appeared under "ground control." The game is referred to as a "shoot-to-thrill action adventure" on the CD packaging, which states that it was created in the 1990s.

    He wrote, "As a summer intern many years ago, I wrote software for video games at a company called Rocket Science. This was long before SpaceX was even conceived. Didn't realize until a friend gave me a copy today that they included me in the credits."

    In a subsequent tweet, Musk mentioned that he reported to Bruce Leak, who, many years later, was one of the first to buy a Tesla. 

    According to media reports, Musk spent a portion of the summer in Silicon Valley working two internships: during the day at Pinnacle Research Institute, a startup that specialises in energy storage, and at night at Rocket Science Games, a Palo Alto-based startup.

    Elon Musk, however, recently criticised the Canadian government of Justin Trudeau for "crushing free speech" in the nation. His statement was made in response to a recent Canadian government directive requiring official registration with the government for "regulatory controls" on internet streaming services.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Who won the drop test WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Who won the drop test? (WATCH)

    Made by Google Event 2023 When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Made by Google Event 2023: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone first look video OUT gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone's first look video OUT

    Gmail users will soon be able to reply to emails with Emoji Reactions Report gcw

    Gmail users will soon be able to reply to emails with 'Emoji Reactions': Report

    Made by Google event 2023 From Google Pixel 8 series to Pixel Watch 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Made by Google event 2023: From Google Pixel 8 series to Pixel Watch 2; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested anr

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested

    6 signs that you are in depression rkn

    6 signs that you are in depression

    Want better hair growth? Avoid these 7 types of food RBA EAI

    Want better hair growth? Avoid these 7 types of food

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date RKK

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date

    Poha to Upma: 7 quick and easy Indian breakfast options SHG

    Poha to Upma: 7 quick and easy Indian breakfast options

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon