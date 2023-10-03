Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX?

Musk shared a picture of the game's CD and credits, which notably included his name under "ground control". He shared that he was a summer intern with a company called 'Rocket Science'.

Multibillionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his internship days, years before he founded SpaceX. He said that he had spent the summer working as an intern with Rocket Science.

In a photo of the game's CD and credits that he posted, Musk pointed out that his name appeared under "ground control." The game is referred to as a "shoot-to-thrill action adventure" on the CD packaging, which states that it was created in the 1990s.

He wrote, "As a summer intern many years ago, I wrote software for video games at a company called Rocket Science. This was long before SpaceX was even conceived. Didn't realize until a friend gave me a copy today that they included me in the credits."

In a subsequent tweet, Musk mentioned that he reported to Bruce Leak, who, many years later, was one of the first to buy a Tesla.

According to media reports, Musk spent a portion of the summer in Silicon Valley working two internships: during the day at Pinnacle Research Institute, a startup that specialises in energy storage, and at night at Rocket Science Games, a Palo Alto-based startup.

