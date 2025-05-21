Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Elon Musk launched xAI's Grok 3 models on Azure. Nadella reminisced about Musk's early days as a Microsoft intern working with DOS and creating video games.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk recently announced the launch of xAI's flagship Grok 3 models on Microsoft Azure during a one-on-one virtual meeting on X.

During the Microsoft Build developer conference, Satya Nadella paused to reflect on Musk's early tech days when welcoming Grok to Azure. In reference to Elon Musk's time working as a Windows developer, Nadella remarked, "I know you started off as an intern at Microsoft. You were and still are a PC gamer," he said.

Responding to Satya, Musk smiled and said, “I actually started before Windows-with DOS. I worked on the earliest IBM PCs with MS-DOS. They had 128k of memory, and when it went up to 256k, that was a big deal."

Musk also mentioned that he used to create video games on DOS before going on to Windows 3.1. The tech titans' meeting gave a rare peek into Musk's early programming background, just as the two tech moguls addressed the future of artificial intelligence.

While sharing the video, Nadella wrote, “Grok is coming to Azure Foundry! Thanks @elonmusk for joining us at Build to talk about what it means for devs.(sic)" Nadella praised xAI's Grok as "a family of models that are both responsive and capable of reasoning," and expressed his excitement about its possibilities on Azure.

Musk elaborated on his idea for the Grok 3.5 model, saying it is built to reason from basic principles. He clarified, saying, "The focus of Grok 3.5 is fundamental physics and applying those tools across reasoning domains, aspiring to truth with minimal error. If you're trying to get to fundamental truths, it boils down to identifying axiomatic elements most likely to be correct-and reasoning from there."

As Musk's xAI broadens its reach through one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world, this partnership represents a significant turning point in the quickly changing AI environment.