    'Definitely messed up...' Google co-founder admits error in Gemini image generation

    In a video, recorded at San Francisco's AGI House, he can be heard saying, "We definitely messed up on the image generation. I think it was mostly due to just not thorough testing. It definitely, for good reasons, upset a lot of people."
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Recently, Google Gemini came under fire for creating "historically inaccurate images," earning the CEO Sundar Pichai's wrath. It was deemed "completely unacceptable" by Pichai. Additionally, Sergey Brin, a co-founder of Google, has now voiced his opinion on the subject, stating that the Gemini AI chatbot "definitely messed up."

    According to CNBC, Brin expressed his opinions at the AGI House in California, highlighting Google's shortcomings in picture creation. "We made a serious mistake with the image generation; I believe this was mostly caused by inadequate testing, and many people were upset for justifiable reasons." stated Brin.

    Google has temporarily stopped Gemini from creating photos in response to the issue with the image. Additionally, the chatbot has been accused of responding inappropriately and neglecting to denounce pedophilia.

    Brin also addressed the chatbot's apparent leftward tilt, saying that Google does not know why it “leans left.” "That's not our intention, and we haven't fully understood why it leans left in many cases," added Brin. "If you try it over the last week, it should be eighty percent better of the test cases that we've covered," he continued.

    It's important to note that Larry Page and Sergey Brin are still board members of Google even if Brin no longer works there. According to rumors, Brin lately began to become more interested and has announced his retirement "because the trajectory of AI is so exciting."

    Having said that, when the chatbot was questioned about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gemini also caused a stir in India. Since then, platforms that use generative AI models and algorithms have been the subject of a March 1 alert from MeitY. The warning highlights that prior to their introduction in India, these platforms must have the "explicit permission of the government of India."

    Additionally, the businesses must guarantee that their models cannot be used to "host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update, or share any unlawful content" and that "penal consequences would result from non-compliance with provisions."

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
