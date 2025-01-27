BEWARE! Govt issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users | Check details

CERT-In urges users to update ChromeOS and Google Chrome browsers to the latest versions due to discovered vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities affect versions prior to 16093.68.0 for ChromeOS and 132.0.6834.110/111 for Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Updates are available and crucial for system security.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Users are being advised by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to update their ChromeOS devices and Google Chrome browser to the most recent versions as of right now. This comes after many flaws in previous iterations of the program were found that may be used by hostile actors.

The alert states that ChromeOS versions before 16093.68.0 and Google Chrome versions before 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac and 132.0.6834.110 for Linux are among the impacted applications. If these flaws are not fixed, there may be serious security lapses that endanger user data and systems.

Google has responded to the vulnerabilities by releasing a Stable Channel Update for desktop versions of Google Chrome. According to the IT giant, the update is presently being distributed and should be accessible to all users in the days ahead. To guarantee that their security is maintained, Chromebook owners are also encouraged to update their machines to the most recent version of ChromeOS.

To reduce the risks related to these vulnerabilities, CERT-In has highly advised that all users install these patches as soon as feasible. Updating software is an essential step in protecting organizational and personal data from potential online attacks.

By going to the settings menu on their ChromeOS device or browser, users may see whether there are any upgrades available. This preventative action is crucial for preserving a safe online environment and guarding against the constantly changing array of cyberthreats. As you may remember, CERT-IN previously highlighted the discovery of serious security weaknesses in Google Chrome in an urgent alert. These flaws, which are categorized as CIVN-2024-0282, may provide remote attackers illegal access to users' systems.

