    Apple will rival ChatGPT with new-look Siri? Will it come with iOS 18?

    Apple is keen to enter the AI battlefield but it wants to be different and also protective about its users. Apple is reportedly working on its advanced large language model (LLM) that is likely to be called AppleGPT, giving it the perfect chance to rival ChatGPT and other LLMs in the market.  So how does that work and when?

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Apple is expected to enter the AI arena in a smashing way this year and analysts expect the first big unveil could be done at the WWDC 2024 keynote which could happen around June. The business has often avoided drawing attention to its major innovations, and with AI, that strategy makes perfect sense.

    Apple has a great opportunity to compete with ChatGPT and other LLMs in the market since it is purportedly developing an upgraded large language model (LLM) that will likely be dubbed AppleGPT. However, the business never enters a race until it is more than ready.

    It is anticipated that the business would demonstrate its on-device capabilities for iPhones and even iPads from the outset using AppleGPT. If that wasn't enough to get people excited, rumours also state that Apple would incorporate its AI capabilities into the music and video platforms for its products, eliminating the need for users to utilise other, unaffiliated AI tools.

    Whether the rumours regarding Siri 2.0 in Apple's AI plans come to pass will be intriguing to watch. Because if all the hard work is done on the device itself, it seems like Apple's AI assistant would have a greater chance of succeeding than its past incarnations.  That could be a core part of the iOS 18 version that will be rolling for iPhone users later this year.

    On-device AI processing has been discussed by firms, and Samsung even demonstrated its use at the launch ceremony for the Galaxy S24 series. However, Apple is conscious that any late entry into the AI sector would require more support from developers as well as customers.

    Having AI handle data on the device will be another feather in Apple's crown and will give users greater confidence to use these AI capabilities, which have raised some worries. Apple has long talked about privacy in high esteem.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
