Apple Watch gets smarter: Exploring watchOS 11's new features and more

The watchOS 11 update brings new features like Smart Stack widgets, Live Activities for real-time updates, and a Vitals app for health insights. The update also includes new watch faces, the Apple Translate app, customizable Fitness app rings, and an enhanced Fitness+ experience.

Along with the iOS 18 update for the iPhone, Apple also intends to release watchOS 11, the most recent software for the Apple Watch. The most recent watchOS 11 upgrade includes additional fitness and health tracking tools in addition to other features like Smart Stack and Live Activities, which were initially available on the iPhone with the introduction of iOS 17 last year. This is a comprehensive reference to the latest watchOS 11 software for Apple Watches.

Apple rolled out the watchOS 11 update for eligible Apple Watch models after 10.30 PM on Monday in India. To download the update, Apple Watch owners can use the Apple Watch app on their iPhones.

The Apple Watch operating system gains numerous new capabilities with watchOS 11. New interactive widgets that offer more customising and interaction possibilities have been added to Smart Stack. The Live Activities feature, which provides real-time updates from compatible apps right on the Apple Watch and eliminates the need to constantly check the corresponding app, is another addition to the update. Examples of apps that offer real-time tracking information immediately on the iPhone lock screen are Zomato and Swiggy.

Using information from the Apple Watch, the new Vitals app seeks to provide consumers more understanding about their health. The watchOS 11 upgrade has also brought new watch faces and the Apple Translate app into the Apple Watch ecosystem. Customisable rings are now available in the Fitness app, enabling users to modify objectives for particular days of the week or establish a rest day. A new For You area with improved incentives has been added to Apple Fitness+, although India is not yet able to use this function.

