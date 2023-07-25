Apple rolls out iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, fixes many security issues; Here's how you can install it

Apple has commenced the rollout of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the latest software updates for iPhone and iPad. These updates bring essential fixes for major security issues. Apple strongly recommends users to update their devices due to the critical security fixes included in these updates.

Users may now download the most recent software on their supported devices thanks to the most recent updates. Due to the crucial security patches present in these updates, Apple urges customers to upgrade their devices. Users only need to launch the Settings app, go to the General section > Software Update, and then select Download and Install to do this.

The new Apple iOS 16.6 update comes almost a month after the tech giant rolled out iOS 16.5. As per Apple’s release notes, the update does not bring any noticeable features but it fixes some unspecified bugs and improves the security of the device.

The most recent Apple upgrades include crucial security patches for flaws related to the Neural Engine, which is in charge of on-device machine learning and natural language processing. These updates successfully stop applications from executing harmful code on the device. The Find My app has also been strengthened with updates that prevent unauthorised applications from accessing private location data.

Additionally, users should download the macOS 13.5 update because it includes critical security patches to address flaws that might allow sandboxed processes to circumvent security controls or grant unauthorised access to user-sensitive data via the Voice Memos app. Apple has paid close attention to claims that some people are allegedly exploiting such security flaws. The business stresses that consumers with appropriate iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices should download and apply the updates right now in order to protect themselves from any security flaws in light of this.