Apple’s Peter Russell-Clarke, who had 1000 patents in his name, resigns

After working for the firm for 20 years, as the last senior designer from the Jony Ive period, Peter Russell-Clarke has quit, as reported by Bloomberg. His contribution on Apple's major products, such as the iMac, iPod Nano, MacBooks, and even iPads, is noteworthy. In addition, he contributed to the design of the company's global retail outlets as well as its Cupertino, California, headquarters and Apple Park. His legacy also includes his name appearing in one thousand Apple-filed patents.

Unlike several previous exits, Clarke is changing roles and not completely departing from the workforce. Clarke has joined a company called ‘Vast’ where he will share his “insights across all aspects of industrial design.”

Clarke is one of a rising number of top staff members leaving the company that makes iPhones. Steve Hotelling, who was instrumental in the creation of Apple's Touch ID biometric technology, was also said to be departing the company earlier this month. At Apple, hoteling is mostly involved with engineering parts like screens, health sensors, and biometrics like Face ID. Hotelling’s role at Apple revolves around engineering components such as displays, health sensors, and biometrics like Face ID. He currently serves as a vice president in the company. He is reportedly responsible for hundreds of patents held by Apple and has been one of the key minds behind the Apple iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.