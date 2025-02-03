Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud-based ‘Confetti’ service for event invites | Check details

Apple is reportedly developing a new iCloud-based event invitation feature called Confetti. Expected to launch this week, Confetti may be part of a larger Apple Calendar update and integrate with iOS 18.3 and Apple Intelligence.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Apple is reportedly working on a new event invite feature called Confetti, which will allow iCloud users to easily invite people to meetings, parties, and other events. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could launch Confetti as early as this week.

Although there are currently little specifics available, it is anticipated that the function will be connected to iCloud. It may possibly be a component of a larger upgrade to Apple Calendar that would facilitate event planning for customers. Users can now organize events and send invites using Apple's Calendar app, but Confetti may offer additional features for RSVP and invitation management.

The most recent iPhone update, iOS 18.3, which started trickling out on Monday, is anticipated to include the functionality. Additionally, Apple Intelligence, the company's new AI-powered system intended to enhance a variety of functions across its devices, is included in this version. Apple may be trying to make event planning easier and more integrated into its ecosystem if Confetti is included in iOS 18.3.

The information supports recent rumors that the business was working on a new app called "Invites," which is intended for exchanging invites for both online and in-person events and for setting up meetings. It is believed that Apple will utilize this new service to notify customers of individuals who have RSVP'd to an event and to provide them a list of those invited. The references for the app were reportedly discovered in the latest beta version of iOS 18.3's code.

Although the functionality hasn't been formally verified by Apple yet, Gurman has a solid reputation for Apple leaks. We may see Confetti very soon if his claim is correct. For iCloud users who often plan events, it can be a little but helpful update.

