Apple introduces new AI tool ‘Clean Up’! You can now remove unwanted objects from photos

With its most recent iOS release, Apple introduced Clean Up, a new AI-driven tool designed to make the process of deleting undesirable items from images easier. This app is a clone of Google's Magic Eraser, which can be downloaded for free from Google Photos for iOS and Android smartphones. As part of Apple's most recent developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1, Clean Up has been introduced.

Apple introduces Clean Up tool: How It Works

With the Clean Up tool, users may quickly remove things from their photographs. Users may choose an object in a photo and delete it with a single press by utilising clever detecting technologies. Users may also efficiently remove unwanted parts by brushing or drawing a circle over them. With the help of this tool, photo editing should become easier to use.Users who are testing the iOS 18.1 developer beta and own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only ones who can currently access Clean Up. According to a Techcrunch article, the functionality is not now available on other iPhones running the iOS 18 developer beta 8. However, further AI-based improvements are included in this version, such generating AI summaries for different applications.

Apple introduces Clean Up tool: Functionality and Performance

The Photos app has been merged with the Clean Up function. AI is used to identify and eliminate certain elements from photos without compromising the image's integrity. The tool uses generative fill-like approach to blend the edited region with the rest of the image once an item is removed. According to Apple, the tool can recognise reflections and shadows and can make sure that these components are eliminated as well while editing.

Google released Magic Eraser for Google Photos, a similar function, earlier this year and it's free. With the release of Clean Up, Apple has begun integrating AI into its ecosystem. The first aspects of this work are accessible in the iOS 18.1 developer betas.

Writing tools, SMS and mail notification summaries, natural language search in Photos, call and voice recording transcription in Notes, and intelligent mail replying are some of these capabilities. However, only English-speaking customers in the United States may presently use Apple Intelligence services.

When iOS 18.1 officially launches, it's unclear if the Clean Up function will be available on additional models in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

