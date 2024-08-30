Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple introduces new AI tool ‘Clean Up’! You can now remove unwanted objects from photos

    Apple has introduced Clean Up, an AI-powered tool that lets you remove unwanted objects from photos easily with a single tap. Here’s how to get this tool. The introduction of Clean Up comes as part of Apple's latest developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1.

    Apple introduces new AI tool Clean Up iPhone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    With its most recent iOS release, Apple introduced Clean Up, a new AI-driven tool designed to make the process of deleting undesirable items from images easier. This app is a clone of Google's Magic Eraser, which can be downloaded for free from Google Photos for iOS and Android smartphones. As part of Apple's most recent developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1, Clean Up has been introduced.

    Apple introduces Clean Up tool: How It Works

    With the Clean Up tool, users may quickly remove things from their photographs. Users may choose an object in a photo and delete it with a single press by utilising clever detecting technologies. Users may also efficiently remove unwanted parts by brushing or drawing a circle over them. With the help of this tool, photo editing should become easier to use.Users who are testing the iOS 18.1 developer beta and own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only ones who can currently access Clean Up. According to a Techcrunch article, the functionality is not now available on other iPhones running the iOS 18 developer beta 8. However, further AI-based improvements are included in this version, such generating AI summaries for different applications.

    Apple introduces Clean Up tool: Functionality and Performance

    The Photos app has been merged with the Clean Up function. AI is used to identify and eliminate certain elements from photos without compromising the image's integrity. The tool uses generative fill-like approach to blend the edited region with the rest of the image once an item is removed. According to Apple, the tool can recognise reflections and shadows and can make sure that these components are eliminated as well while editing.

    Google released Magic Eraser for Google Photos, a similar function, earlier this year and it's free. With the release of Clean Up, Apple has begun integrating AI into its ecosystem. The first aspects of this work are accessible in the iOS 18.1 developer betas.

    Writing tools, SMS and mail notification summaries, natural language search in Photos, call and voice recording transcription in Notes, and intelligent mail replying are some of these capabilities. However, only English-speaking customers in the United States may presently use Apple Intelligence services.

    When iOS 18.1 officially launches, it's unclear if the Clean Up function will be available on additional models in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants? anr

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants?

    Google meet rolls out AI powered take notes for me feature here is how to use it gcw

    Google Meet rolls out AI-powered ‘Take notes for me’ feature. Here's how to use

    Airtel shuts down streaming service Wynk Music, to offer Apple Music at discounted rates gcw

    Airtel shuts down streaming service Wynk Music, to offer Apple Music at discounted rates

    YouTube hikes cost of premium plans in India, family pack fee rises over 50%; Check revised plans gcw

    YouTube hikes cost of premium plans in India, family pack fee rises over 50%; Check revised plans

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    Recent Stories

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 cases despite increased judge strength and reforms snt

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 30: Check price of 18k,22k,24k

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-395 Aug 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon