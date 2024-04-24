Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple announces ‘Let Loose’ launch event on May 7; Here's what you can expect

    Apple has set the stage for its next big launch in 2024, following the successful release of the Vision Pro earlier this year. Invitations have been extended to media members for a "special Apple Event" scheduled for May 7 and the event will go live at 7:30PM.
     

    Apple has announced that its upcoming major launch event is in a few weeks. At the upcoming May 7 launch event, which includes an Apple Pencil as part of the event creative and the phrase "Let Loose," it is generally anticipated that the 2024 iPad model update will be unveiled. Apple has scheduled a separate event just to introduce the new iPad range to the public, contrary to the widespread expectation that the corporation will introduce the new iPads without fanfare or a launch party.

    Apple's launch on May 7: How to watch the event?

    The next Apple launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 AM PT, or 7:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. Both Apple's official website's events page and its YouTube page will carry the live feed. It is anticipated that Apple would broadcast the event on video, essentially providing us with the same pre-recorded version that we have seen in previous years.

    Apple's launch on May 7: What can you expect?

    It's long past for the new iPad Air and Pro devices to receive a redesign. Apple plans to release the M2 chipset for the iPad Air, which will probably be available in 10.9- and possibly 12.9-inch models and be the first in the Air tablet line.

    Apple plans to release the M2 chipset for the iPad Air, which will probably be available in 10.9- and possibly 12.9-inch models and be the first in the Air tablet line. Regarding the iPad Pro, anticipate that Apple will go crazy with an M3 processor, an OLED panel, and design tweaks to go along with the lineup's unavoidable price increase.

    The new Apple Pencil 3 version, which should support USB-C for charging and other cutting-edge capabilities that make it the perfect companion for the iPad Pro and Air models, will further support the iPads. 

    There is no denying that Apple has complicated matters for itself with a convoluted catalogue of iPads in the market, hopefully these new products make it simpler for the buyers.

