    Apple 2024 Swift Student Challenge: How to apply? Are you eligible? Check details

    Apple Swift Students Challenge 2024 edition is here and we give you all the details about how to apply, eligibility for the challenge and prizes you can win. Here are all the details about the latest Swift Students Challenge 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Apple continues with its focus on budding developers and for that the company has the Swift Student Challenge back in the latest edition. Entries for the 2024 Swift Student Challenge are currently being accepted through the end of February. Apple provides students with the means to polish their coding abilities and combine them with innovative concepts for apps that may be released on the App Store for millions of users to test out. Here are all the specifics on the most recent Swift Students Challenge, including registration information.

    Apple 2024 Swift Student Challenge: Are you eligible?

    Apple has made it very clear who is eligible to take on the challenge. In the US, the firm requires that the student be 13 years old or older; in the EU, it is 16 years old. As a developer, you must register with Apple for free. In addition, the participant must be registered at an academic institution.

    Apple 2024 Swift Student Challenge: How to take part?

    The app playground submission should be in a ZIP file, according to Apple. Because the programme will be assessed offline, make sure it can be used without a network connection. The file can't be larger than 25 MB. The work must be created alone, without the assistance of a group. 

    The app playground should run on Swift Playgrounds 4.4 or later version that needs the latest iPadOS or macOS versions. Apple allows you to use the Apple Pencil but the content should only be in English.

    Apple 2024 Swift Student Challenge: What is the prize?

    For the 2024 edition, the business intends to have fifty noteworthy winners who will receive invitations to Cupertino. The victors will also get a special gift, a coupon for app development, and a yearlong membership in the Apple Development Programme.

