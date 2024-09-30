Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check top offers on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more

The Great Indian Festival sale 2024 for Amazon Prime members has commenced, offering an extensive selection of deals on smartphones, electronics, and various other products. Exchange discounts are available, allowing you to trade in your old smartphone for extra savings.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is offering attractive discounts on smartphones. Let's take a look at the price cuts available on Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus phones during this period.

The iPhone 13, priced at Rs 52,990, is available for Rs 39,999 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. The OnePlus 12R, priced at Rs 42,999, is available for Rs 37,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, priced at Rs 1,49,999, can be purchased for Rs 74,999. The Galaxy M35 5G is also on offer. The Samsung Galaxy M35, priced at Rs 24,499, can be purchased from Amazon for just Rs 14,999 during the festival sale.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G, priced at Rs 24,999, is available at an offer price of Rs 23,499. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, priced at Rs 33,999, can be purchased for Rs 30,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is also on offer on Amazon. The phone, priced at Rs 26,999, is currently being sold for Rs 16,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, priced at Rs 54,999, is currently being sold for Rs 26,999. The iPhone 14, priced at Rs 69,600, is available at an offer price of Rs 59,900, and the iPhone 15 model, priced at Rs 79,900, is available for Rs 69,900 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Latest Videos