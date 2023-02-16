All You Need to Know About SD WAN: What It Is, How It Works, and Why You Need It

In this blog post, we will answer all of your questions about SD-WAN. We’ll start by explaining what SD-WAN is and how it works.

February 16: SD-WAN is one of the most talked-about topics in the world of networking today. But what is it, exactly? SD-WAN stands for software-defined wide area network, and it refers to a new way of managing and delivering networking services. SD-WAN allows businesses to manage their networks more efficiently and effectively by using software to control the routing of data traffic. SD-WAN technology promises to revolutionize the way businesses connect and manage their networks.

In this blog post, we will answer all of your questions about SD-WAN. We'll start by explaining what SD-WAN is and how it works. Then we'll discuss the benefits of SD-WAN and why you should consider using it for your business. By the end of this post, you'll know everything you need to know about SD-WAN!

What is a Software-Defined Wide Area Network?

A software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is a type of networking technology that enables enterprises to virtualize and manage their WAN infrastructure. SD WANs use software-defined networking (SDN) principles to provide a more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional WAN solutions such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS).

With SD-WAN, businesses can leverage the power of the cloud to optimize their network performance and deliver a better experience to employees and customers alike. SD-WAN also simplifies the management of complex hybrid networks by allowing enterprises to centrally control all aspects of their WAN from a single console.

In short, SD-WAN is a next-generation WAN solution that allows businesses to take advantage of the cloud and SDN principles to improve their network performance and efficiency.

How Does SD-WAN Work?

SD-WAN works by creating a virtualized network overlay on top of an existing physical WAN infrastructure. This overlay consists of SD-WAN routers that are deployed at each location where the enterprise has a presence. These SD-WAN routers connect to each other and to the central SD-WAN controller via secure IP tunnels.

The SD-WAN controller is a software application that is used to manage and configure the SD-WAN network. It provides centralized visibility into all aspects of the network and allows enterprises to dynamically control how traffic is routed across the SD-WAN. The SD-WAN controller also provides real-time analytics that helps enterprises to optimize their network performance.

Suppose an enterprise has SD-WAN routers deployed at three locations: New York, London, and Paris. The SD-WAN controller can be used to dynamically route traffic between these locations based on factors such as network congestion, latency, jitter, and packet loss. For example, if the SD-WAN controller detects that there is high network congestion between New York and London, it can automatically reroute traffic through Paris in order to avoid the congested link.

This dynamic routing capability is one of the key benefits of SD-WAN. By using software to control the routing of traffic across the WAN, enterprises can optimize their network performance in real-time and deliver a better experience to employees and customers alike.

SD-WAN uses a variety of techniques to optimize network performance, including traffic shaping, Quality of Service (QoS), and bandwidth management. SD-WAN also supports a variety of WAN transport protocols, such as MPLS, Internet Protocol (IP), and Ethernet.

Features of SD-WAN

SD-WAN comes with a plethora of features and benefits that make it an attractive option for enterprises looking to improve their WAN infrastructure. Some of the key features of SD-WAN include:

Optimized Network Performance and Uptime:

SD-WAN uses a variety of techniques to optimize network performance and ensure high uptime. For example, SD-WAN can dynamically route traffic around network congestion and automatically fail over to backup links in the event of a link failure. Moreover, SD-WAN provides real-time analytics that helps enterprises to troubleshoot and resolve network issues quickly. As a result, businesses can rely on SD-WAN to deliver a high-quality experience to employees and customers alike.

Increased Flexibility and Scalability:

SD-WAN is a highly flexible and scalable solution that can be easily adapted to changing business needs. For example, SD-WAN supports a variety of WAN transport protocols and can be deployed in hybrid environments that include both physical and virtualized network components. Additionally, SD-WAN routers can be quickly deployed at new locations without the need for extensive configuration or provisioning.

Lower Cost of Ownership:

SD-WAN requires less expensive hardware than traditional WAN solutions such as MPLS. Additionally, SD-WAN simplifies the management of complex hybrid networks, which reduces the overall cost of ownership. For instance, the SD-WAN controller provides centralized visibility and control over the SD-WAN network, which simplifies network management and reduces the need for specialized staff.

Simplified Multi-Location Branch Set Ups:

SD-WAN can be quickly deployed at new locations without the need for extensive configuration or provisioning. This simplifies the process of setting up new branch offices and reduces the time and cost associated with traditional WAN solutions. For example, if your office is expanding to a new location, SD-WAN can be quickly deployed and configured without the need for on-site IT staff.

Improved Security:

SD-WAN uses a variety of security features to protect enterprise data and resources. For example, SD-WAN supports role-based access controls, which allow enterprises to restrict access to the SD-WAN network based on user roles. Additionally, SD-WAN encrypts traffic between SD-WAN routers, which helps to prevent eavesdropping and data theft.

Service Provider Agnostic Solution:

SD-WAN is a service provider agnostic solution, which means that it can be used with any type of WAN connection. For example, SD-WAN can be used with MPLS, Internet Protocol (IP), and Ethernet connections. This flexibility gives enterprises the ability to choose the best type of WAN connection for their needs without being locked into a specific service provider.

Critical Application for Traffic Prioritization:

SD-WAN provides the ability to prioritize traffic for critical applications. For example, SD-WAN can be configured to give voice and video traffic priority over less time-sensitive data traffic. This ensures that mission-critical applications always have the bandwidth they need to function properly.

Granular Visibility and Analytics:

SD-WAN provides granular visibility into network performance and usage. This allows enterprises to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly. Additionally, SD-WAN provides real-time analytics that can be used to monitor network performance and optimize application delivery.

Simplified Management:

SD-WAN simplifies the management of complex hybrid networks. For example, the SD-WAN controller provides centralized visibility and control over the SD-WAN network. This simplifies network management and reduces the need for specialized staff. Additionally, SD-WAN routers can be quickly deployed at new locations without the need for extensive configuration or provisioning.

SD-WAN is a powerful tool that can help enterprises to improve their WAN infrastructure. SD-WAN comes with a variety of features and benefits that make it an attractive option for businesses looking to improve their network performance and deliver a better experience to employees and customers alike.

How to Choose an SD-WAN Service Provider?

Now that you understand SD-WAN and its many benefits, you may be wondering how to choose an SD-WAN service provider. Here are a few things to keep in mind when selecting an SD-WAN service provider:

Do they offer a free trial? This is a great way to test out the SD-WAN solution before making a commitment.

What is the pricing model? Make sure to understand how the SD-WAN solution is priced so that you can compare apples to apples.

What features are included? Not all SD-WAN solutions are created equal. Make sure to compare features to find the best fit for your business.

What is their expertise? Do they have experience working with businesses in your industry? This can be a valuable asset when it comes to SD-WAN implementation and support.

What is the infrastructure requirement? SD-WAN can be deployed on a variety of infrastructures, from physical appliances to virtual machines. Make sure to understand the infrastructure requirements before availing the services.

What are the Different Types of SD-WAN Connections?

Now that you understand what SD-WAN is and how it works, you may be wondering what type of SD-WAN connection is right for your business. Here are a few things to keep in mind when selecting an SD-WAN connection:

MPLS: Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) is a type of SD-WAN connection that uses labels to route traffic. MPLS is a scalable and reliable option that can be used with any type of WAN connection. IP: Internet Protocol (IP) is the most common type of SD-WAN connection. IP SD-WAN uses routing protocols, such as Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), to route traffic. IP SD-WAN is a flexible and cost-effective option for businesses looking to improve their WAN performance. Hybrid: Hybrid SD-WAN is a type of SD-WAN connection that uses multiple types of WAN connections. Hybrid SD-WAN provides the benefits of both MPLS and IP SD-WAN. Hybrid SD-WAN is a great option for businesses with complex WAN requirements.

Conclusion

SD-WAN is a powerful tool that can help enterprises to improve their WAN infrastructure. SD-WAN comes with a variety of features and benefits that make it an attractive option for businesses looking to improve their network performance and deliver a better experience to employees and customers alike. When selecting an SD-WAN service provider, it is important to keep in mind the pricing model, features included, expertise, and infrastructure requirements. Additionally, you will need to decide which type of SD-WAN connection is right for your business. MPLS, IP, or Hybrid SD-WAN each have their own benefits and drawbacks that should be considered before making a decision.

