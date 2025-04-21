A new AI-powered website, AIJesus.live, allows users to video chat with a virtual Jesus who delivers biblical-style advice and unexpected product endorsements. Creators say the project satirizes the intersection of faith and consumerism.

In a digital twist on divine interaction, a new AI-powered platform, AIJesus.live, is captivating users by offering real-time video chats with a virtual Jesus. This 3D avatar, designed to resemble traditional depictions of Christ, responds in poetic, biblical-style language to users' questions—ranging from life's purpose to daily dilemmas—and intriguingly, concludes each interaction with a product recommendation.​

The project is the brainchild of creatives Ben Polkinghorne, Zach Bishop, and Chris Chapman, who describe it as a satirical take on "spiritual consumerism." Their aim is to prompt reflection on how commercialism intertwines with faith, especially during religious holidays like Easter and Christmas.​

"We want AI Jesus to feel like it's the real Jesus talking to you," the creators explained. “We fine-tuned his personality and speaking style in a way we hope is authentic.”​

The AI's product endorsements are intentionally specific and sometimes unexpected, adding a layer of humor and commentary. For instance, when asked about the apocalypse, AI Jesus might suggest, "My child, the end times are a mystery known only to the Father, but to prepare for any eventuality, I suggest you require a reliable emergency radio."​

While the project has garnered attention for its innovative approach, it has also sparked discussions about the role of AI in religious contexts. Some theologians express concern over machines handling spiritual matters, emphasizing the importance of human connection in faith practices.​

Despite mixed reactions, the creators maintain that the project's purpose is to encourage contemplation about the commercialization of spirituality. "Underneath the satire, there's a real issue to ponder about how we mix faith and consumerism," they noted.

As AI continues to permeate various aspects of life, AIJesus.live stands as a provocative example of technology intersecting with tradition, prompting users to reflect on the evolving nature of faith in the digital age.​