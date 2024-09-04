Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of iPhone 16 series launch in India, Apple and THIS INDIAN bank part ways

    Apple and HDFC Bank have ended their five-year partnership, meaning customers will no longer receive discounts on Apple products when using HDFC Bank cards. The split is reportedly due to cost-to-income analysis, and a future collaboration is uncertain.

    Ahead of iPhone 16 series launch in India, Apple and THIS INDIAN bank part ways gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    Apple has delivered a big blow to Indian users ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 Series. Those who were expecting to get an inexpensive iPhone for the holidays could be let down. Following a five-year partnership, Apple and HDFC Bank have split ways, so customers using HDFC Bank cards will no longer be able to take advantage of cashback and discount incentives. The bank has said that the collaboration may recommence soon, so this break is only temporary. Cost-to-income ratios have been taken into account before making this selection.

    After five years together, the partnership has ended. There are rumours that HDFC Bank and Apple had a five-year arrangement whereby HDFC Bank offered consumers competitive rewards on Apple purchases. In order to reconsider the nature of the cooperation, HDFC Bank has placed it on temporary pause. A cost-to-income analysis will be conducted before a decision is made about future collaboration.

    Following the end of the partnership, users will no longer receive exclusive discounts on HDFC Bank cards. 

    Apple opened physical retail locations in India last year in Delhi and Mumbai, and it also has ambitions to create locations in other major cities. In the future, the business may launch special deals and promotions, maybe in cooperation with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express.

    Following the release of the iPhone 16 Series, specifics on cashback incentives for the upcoming iPhone series will be disclosed. While HDFC Bank's name is now missing from Apple's official website, these three banks are featured there.

    Meanwhile, Apple plans to exclusively use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and beyond, moving away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The newspaper Nikkei in Japan is the source of this information. OLED displays are replacing LCD displays in televisions and smartphones because they can produce higher contrast and more vibrant colours, which is ideal for high-definition entertainment. Japan's Sharp Corp. and Japan Display will be left out of Apple's mobile industry as a result of this switch to OLED screens.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details

    'Just Bengaluru things': Netizens react after tech intern quits after securing funding for 'AI-startup' vkp

    'Just Bengaluru things': Netizens react as tech intern quits after securing funding for 'AI-startup'

    Delta Airlines to file $500 million class-action lawsuit against CrowdStrike, Microsoft over July outage snt

    Delta Airlines to file $500 million class-action lawsuit against CrowdStrike, Microsoft over July outage

    Apple M4 Mac Mini could mark the end of USB A ports? here is what we know gcw

    Apple M4 Mac Mini could mark the end of USB A ports? Here's what we know

    Huawei 'trifold' smartphone to steal Apple's iPhone 16 series thunder? gcw

    Huawei's 'trifold' smartphone to steal Apple's iPhone 16 series thunder?

    Recent Stories

    5 Creative ways to add garlic to your favorite dishes RTM

    5 Creative ways to add garlic to your favorite dishes

    Lady Gaga CONFIRMS engagement to Michael Polansky, Check out the diamond ring! RKK

    Lady Gaga CONFIRMS engagement to Michael Polansky, Check out the diamond ring!

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj's whereabouts revealed and more

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj's whereabouts revealed and more

    Why has the Bombay High Court refused to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'? RKK

    Why has the Bombay High Court refused to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'?

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC World Test Championship standings since 1965 after series loss to Bangladesh snt

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon