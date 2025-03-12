Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for India's Champions Trophy heroes upon return?

Read Full Article

Team India finally ended their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought when they defeated New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. This was India’s second consecutive title under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy following the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Chasing a 252-run chase, Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line. As soon as Jadeja hit the winning four, players celebrated the victory joyously.

Also read: Hardik Pandya reveals his 'next goal' after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph (WATCH)

After celebrating Team India’s victory in Dubai, players returned home to a grand welcome. However, each player landed in different cities, with Rohit Sharma returning to Mumbai, while head coach Gautam Gambhir headed back to home in Delhi. Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill landed in Mumbai and Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka stayed back in Dubai for a couple of more days before returning home. Harshit Rana returned to Delhi, while Rishabh Pant headed straight to Dehradun from Dubai to attend his sister, Sakshi Pant’s wedding in Mussorrie.

All the players and support staff returned to India separately following the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai. This was not the case when the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup last year, ending their 11-year ICC title drought, as all players led by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid-led coaching and support staff returned home together.

Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph was more like a celebration across the country as many waited to see the Men in Blue lifting the coveted trophy, which was eluding them since winning it in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The historic victory was followed by a grand open-bus parade in Mumbai, where thousands of fans thronged the streets to welcome the heroes.

Why is there no open-bus parade for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winners?

In July 2024, Mumbaikars went berserk as Team India took out an open-bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the T20 World Cup winners in front of a huge crowd. The open-bus parade was to thank and appreciate the support of Indian cricket fans throughout the marquee event last year.

However, a similar open-bus parade would not take place this time despite India ending their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought. The fans in Mumbai were much in anticipation of an open-bus parade for Champions Trophy heroes, but the BCCI did not organize one this time, given that players and coaching staff landed in different cities rather than returning from Dubai as a unit.

As per the reports, the BCCI did not arrange T20 World Cup-like open-bus parade for Champions Trophy winners as the players opted for a short vacation following the triumph, given that they had only a little time to spend with their families or for themselves before joining IPL squads ahead of the new season, which is scheduled to take place on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in the tournament opener.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and stalwart Rohit Sharma have reportedly began their pre-tournament practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, while rest of the players are expected to join their respective teams’ preparatory camps soon. Rishabh Pant will fly to Lucknow to join LSG squad after his sister’s Sakshi Pant’s wedding.

Also read: Would India have won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan? Wasim Akram makes a BOLD claim

Latest Videos