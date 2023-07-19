WATCH: A selfie at Tour de France causes major crash and pile-up; video goes viral

During stage 15 of the Tour de France, a fan's selfie attempt resulted in a disastrous crash, involving approximately 20 riders. Dutchman Wout Poels emerged victorious in the stage, while Jonas Vingegaard maintained his 10-second lead over Tadej Pogacar as the defending champion. Unfortunately, a fan holding out a phone accidentally knocked off the handlebars of Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's Team Jumbo-Visma teammate. This caused Kuss to fall, along with teammate Nathan van Hooydonck, leading to a chain reaction that brought down a large group of riders in the peloton.

Reflecting on the incident, Kuss stated, "There was a narrowing in the town and a spectator in the road, and I guess he just clipped my handlebars." Thankfully, Kuss and others involved in the crash suffered no serious injuries, but he acknowledged that the situation was less than ideal. He attributed the incident to fatigue, given the intensity of the race and the riders' overall tiredness. Losing some alertness and facing unforeseeable factors can lead to such mishaps.

Tour de France teams have called on spectators to exercise greater caution. Jumbo-Visma tweeted, "Please always be aware when watching cyclists on the side of the road." Similarly, Team Confidis urged fans to be careful so that everyone, including the runners and spectators, can enjoy the event safely and create unforgettable memories without resorting to risky behaviors like taking selfies.

In the past, similar incidents have led to consequences for fans. In 2021, a fan who caused a crash by holding up a cardboard sign towards a television camera while facing away from oncoming cyclists was fined 1,200 euros ($1,347.48). The message from the teams is clear: respect the safety of the athletes by giving them ample space to race and enjoy the event responsibly.