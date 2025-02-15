Undetectable doping? Scientists warn of bio hack that enhances athletes' endurance and speed

Mitochondrial transplantation, a potential new form of undetectable doping, is raising concerns in elite sports for its ability to enhance endurance and performance.

In a development that could change the landscape of elite sports, authorities are investigating a new form of doping that is believed to enhance endurance and power while remaining undetectable. The technique, known as mitochondrial transplantation, is currently used as a medical treatment for infants with heart defects. However, experts suspect that athletes may already be experimenting with it to gain a competitive edge.

Science behind Mitochondrial Transplantation

Mitochondria, often referred to as the "powerhouses" of cells, play a crucial role in producing the majority of a cell’s chemical energy. Recent scientific research has demonstrated that mitochondria can be transferred from one muscle type to another, significantly boosting energy production. A 2020 study in mice showed that injecting older rodents with mitochondria from younger ones increased their running ability by 50% in both speed and endurance.

What raises alarms among doping experts is the ease with which mitochondrial transplantation can be performed. Once injected, the mitochondria become virtually undetectable, making it difficult for anti-doping agencies to identify illicit enhancements. Professor James McCully, Associate Professor of Surgery at Boston Children's Hospital, has been receiving inquiries about the process, indicating growing interest in its potential application in competitive sports.

"I keep getting phone calls about this," Professor McCully revealed at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference in Boston. "It's easy to do, and the protocols are right on our website. I’d be surprised if it hasn’t been done already—it is so easy."

Rising Concerns Among Anti-Doping Authorities

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Prohibited List Expert Advisory Group is set to discuss mitochondrial transplantation later this month. This marks the first time doping officials will formally examine the issue. Given its potential to significantly enhance endurance and performance, experts predict the process could be as influential as traditional doping methods such as blood doping or steroid use.

Doping scandals have long plagued professional sports, with some of the most infamous cases involving substances designed to enhance strength, endurance, and recovery. Cyclist Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for using banned substances, while more than 50 Olympic medals have been revoked from Russian athletes due to systematic doping programs.

Potential Impact on Fair Competition in Sports

Unlike conventional performance-enhancing drugs, mitochondrial transplantation does not involve the use of foreign chemicals or substances, making it more difficult to regulate under current anti-doping policies. The procedure, which involves extracting mitochondria from one part of the body, purifying them, and injecting them into another area, requires only basic medical equipment and expertise.

As authorities scramble to assess the potential implications of mitochondrial doping, the sports world faces a new ethical and regulatory challenge. Whether this emerging technique will be effectively monitored and controlled remains to be seen, but its potential impact on fair competition is undeniable.

