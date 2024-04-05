Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback due to injury

    Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, pulls out of the Monte Carlo Masters comeback citing injury concerns, hindering his anticipated return to the ATP Tour.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters, where he was anticipated to mark his ATP Tour comeback. Nadal cited physical limitations in a social media announcement, expressing disappointment over his inability to participate. Having missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, Nadal's return to competitive tennis has been hindered by recurring health issues, including a hip injury flare-up during the Brisbane International earlier this season.

    Despite his efforts and determination, Nadal faced setbacks, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a Las Vegas exhibition in March and subsequently withdrawing from the Indian Wells Masters, where he initially planned to resume his competitive journey.

    Struggling with his physical condition, Nadal acknowledged the difficulty of his situation and expressed his commitment to remain optimistic about his future in the sport. The claycourt specialist, currently ranked 646th in the ATP rankings, was slated to use a protected ranking to secure his spot in the Monte Carlo event, historically significant for him as a former 11-time winner.

    Monte Carlo was envisioned as a stepping stone for Nadal's preparation for the French Open, a tournament he has triumphed in 14 times, possibly his final appearance in the prestigious Grand Slam event.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 9:19 PM IST
