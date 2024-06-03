Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic's 3:07 AM finish against Lorenzo Musetti sparks player welfare debate

    Novak Djokovic's marathon match ending at 3:07 a.m. in the French Open 2024 has raised concerns about player welfare, with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek highlighting the physical toll of late-night tennis matches.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Tennis players weigh in on Novak Djokovic's wild 3 am finish at the French Open: 'It's not healthy'

    The recent late-night finish by French Open defending champion Novak Djokovic against Lorenzo Musetti, ending at 3:07 a.m. after five sets, has sparked concerns about player welfare. Women's stars Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek both highlighted the physical toll of playing at such late hours.

    Marathon tennis matches are not uncommon, but Djokovic's latest finish in Grand Slam history has reignited debate over the timing of matches. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff expressed her concerns, noting, "I feel like a lot of times people think you’re done, but really at 3 a.m. [you’re] probably not going to bed until 5 a.m. at the earliest, maybe 6 a.m. or 7 a.m."

    "It’s definitely not healthy," Gauff said

    World number one women's player Iga Swiatek echoed these sentiments, adding, "It’s not easy to play and it’s not like we’re going to fall asleep one hour after the match."

    Novak Djokovic, reflecting on the late finish, commented, "I think some things could have been handled a different way," although he acknowledged the allure of winning a match so late.

    Here are some of the other reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
