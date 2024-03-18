Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev

    World number two Carlos Alcaraz secures a commanding victory against Daniil Medvedev, claiming his second consecutive Indian Wells ATP title and reaffirming his status as a rising star in tennis.

    Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz, ranked second in the world, clinched a resounding 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 win against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, capturing his second consecutive Indian Wells ATP title. This triumph marked Alcaraz's return to the winner's circle since Wimbledon last July, emphasising his status as one of tennis' rising stars. The 20-year-old Spaniard's victory over Medvedev marked the Russian's second defeat in the Indian Wells final, with both losses coming against Alcaraz. Alcaraz's journey to the title saw him overcome early-season struggles, including a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open and an ankle injury that sidelined him from the Rio de Janeiro tournament in February.

    Reflecting on his triumph, Alcaraz highlighted the mental and physical obstacles he overcame throughout the tournament. He emphasised the importance of rediscovering his passion for the game and expressed his joy at lifting the trophy after a challenging period. Alcaraz's victory also thwarted Medvedev's quest to claim the only ATP Masters 1000 title missing from his collection.

    Looking ahead, Alcaraz expressed optimism for future tournaments, buoyed by his recent success. He credited his Indian Wells triumph with boosting his confidence and motivation for upcoming events, including the Miami Open. Alcaraz's impressive performance in Indian Wells further solidified his reputation as one of the sport's brightest talents, joining the ranks of Rafael Nadal as one of the few players to win five Masters 1000 titles before turning 21.

    In a thrilling encounter, Alcaraz showcased his resilience and skill, rallying from behind to claim the first set in a tie-breaker before dominating the second set. Despite Medvedev's strong start, Alcaraz's unwavering determination and exceptional shot-making ultimately secured the victory. Medvedev acknowledged Alcaraz's superior performance and expressed his determination to bounce back in future tournaments, drawing inspiration from his previous success in Miami following a runner-up finish in Indian Wells.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
