Carlos Alcaraz experiences a defeat in his ATP Finals debut against Alexander Zverev

In a highly anticipated ATP Finals debut, Carlos Alcaraz falls short against seasoned champion Alexander Zverev, setting the stage for intense competition among the world's top tennis players.

Despite an impressive track record, including two Grand Slam titles and a season-ending No. 1 ranking, Carlos Alcaraz faced a less-than-ideal start to his first appearance at the year-end event for the top eight players. Having missed the ATP Finals the previous year due to an abdominal injury, the 20-year-old Spaniard was defeated in his opening match this season by two-time champion Alexander Zverev, with a scoreline of 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

In the parallel match of the red group, Daniil Medvedev swiftly overcame his friend Andrey Rublev with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Zverev, who also skipped last year's edition due to an ankle injury, displayed his fondness for the fast conditions at the Pala Alpitour, where he claimed the title two years ago. Serving 16 aces to Alcaraz's 11, Zverev saved five of six break points, maintaining control throughout the match.

While Zverev faced a momentary scare in the third set with a slip and a left ankle clutch, he quickly recovered and secured victory with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. Alcaraz struggled to adapt to the court's speed, emphasizing its unusual fast-paced nature for the season's concluding tournament.

Despite the setback, Alcaraz remains hopeful of advancing from the round-robin stage, as the top two from each four-man group proceed to the semifinals.

