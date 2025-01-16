Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev suffers shock exit as Learner Tien upsets 5th seed in five-set battle

Three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev's hopes for a fourth final were dashed in a stunning second-round exit on Thursday, as he was defeated by American qualifier Learner Tien in a dramatic five-set contest at Margaret Court Arena.

The fifth-seeded Russian, who reached the final in 2021, 2022, and 2024, succumbed to Tien 3-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-7(7) in a marathon that lasted over four hours. The loss marked Medvedev's earliest departure from a Grand Slam since his first-round loss at the 2023 French Open, and his worst performance in Melbourne since a third-round exit in the same year at the hands of Australian wildcard John Millman.

Ranked 121st in the world, 19-year-old Tien stunned the tennis world with his resilience and poise, coming from behind in both the first and second sets. Despite being broken early in both, the American showed impressive composure, forcing Medvedev into lengthy rallies and claiming victory in the tie-break of the second set. Medvedev, known for his baseline game and strong service, struggled on his second serve, winning only 19 percent (6/32) of points behind it in the opening two sets.

Medvedev, however, battled back in the third set, saving a match point at 6/7 in the tie-break before capitalizing on his opponent's errors. The Russian leveled the match with a dominant fourth set, breaking Tien three times to force a decider.

But in a match full of twists and turns, the fifth seed’s comeback was halted once again in the final set. Tien broke Medvedev early to take a 3-1 lead, only for the Russian to fight back, leveling at 3-3. Play was briefly halted due to a late-night drizzle over Melbourne, but once the match resumed, Tien held firm, breaking Medvedev again and forcing a final tie-break.

The American, who had been compared to Medvedev for his similar style of play, ultimately triumphed in the tie-break 7-6, securing a place in the third round and making history as the second-youngest American man to reach that stage at the Australian Open since an 18-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.

For Medvedev, it is a bitter disappointment, having entered the tournament as one of the favorites. He will need to regroup ahead of his next Grand Slam campaign, while Tien's victory serves as a major breakthrough in his burgeoning career.

