    Team India's T20 WC open bus victory parade: When and where to watch Champions' roadshow; details here

    India’s victory over South Africa in the final last Saturday marked their first ICC trophy win since 2013. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team became the first in history to win the tournament without facing a defeat. 

    The Indian men’s cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, landed in New Delhi following their victorious campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup held in USA and the Caribbean islands. The team was stuck in Barbados for two days because of Hurricane Beryl that forced the airport to shut down.

    The Indian team, along with media representatives and support staff, departed the island on Wednesday morning following the airport's official opening. They travelled for sixteen hours nonstop before arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the nation's capital early on Thursday morning. The flight was arranged by the BCCI.

    The team has a packed schedule for Thursday. The members have already arrived at the ITC Maurya Hotel and after checking in, they will soon leave for the Prime Minister’s residence to meet Narendra Modi.

    They will reportedly meet PM Modi from 9:30 AM IST onwards in two batches – players followed by the support staff. After the function at PM’s residence, the team will leave for Mumbai in the afternoon and are expected to reach by 4 PM IST.

    They will reach the Wankhede Stadium and attend a felicitation organised by the BCCI where the team will be handed over prize money of Rs 125 crore.

    They will then participate in an open bus triumph parade starting at 5:00 PM IST. Two hours are anticipated for the tour. Beginning from the Air India headquarters at Nariman Point, the triumph parade will conclude at Wankhede Stadium. It will be aired live on JioCinema and shown live on leading channels starting at 4:30 PM IST.

    India ended their quest for an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013 by defeating South Africa in the final played last Saturday. The team captained by Rohit Sharma became the first in history to win the tournament without a loss.

