WATCH: Suryakumar's jaw-dropping catch that clinched T20 World Cup 2024 title for India

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY left an indelible mark in the hearts of Indians fans as he gave the nail-biting T20 final match against South Africa a decisive turn with an outstanding catch near the boundary rope.

With a dramatic victory over South Africa on Saturday, India won the T20 World Cup 2024 because to a moment of pure brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav in the last over of the match. India had to stop South Africa's explosive David Miller from scoring sixteen runs in the last over.

Miller quickly heaved the opening ball of the over straight down the ground after Hardik Pandya bowled a full-toss right outside off-stump. The ball appeared to be heading over the boundary rope, but Surya suddenly materialised to collect it.

His momentum carried him over the boundary rope, but he was prepared for it; he threw it back, regained his balance, and returned to cap off an incredible feat.

India won the match by a score of 7 runs and secured their first T20 World Cup championship in 17 years, therefore the catch turned out to be significant in the overall scheme of things. For a team that lost on home soil in the ODI World Cup 2023 final less than a year ago, it was an emotional occasion.

After leading India to an exhilarating seven-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday, Virat Kohli announced that he had played his final Twenty20 international.

Player of the match winner, the 35-year-old Kohli, put a sequence of poor performances behind him to score 76. After the game, he stated, "This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve." "Things happen when you think you can't run one day. God is awesome, and on the day that counted, I completed the task for the team.

